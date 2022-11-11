Free tickets to the Chineke orchestra premiering at the MuziekGebouw

The exclamation mark behind its name is there for a reason: Chineke! Orchestra’s motto is “change and diversity in classical music”. Orchestra’s members are all top musicians from ethnic minority groups based in Great Britain en Europe. And they are premiering at the MuziekGebouw Eindhoven on 21 November.

The name Chineke! means “God, creator of all things good”. And indeed, this orchestra brings together a lot of good things: big ideals, a drive to innovate, courage and top quality. Chineke! Orchestra was founded in 2015 by double-bass player Chi-chi Nwanoku and is part of the Chineke! Foundation that supports young musicians. The orchestra made its debut in the Royal Albert Hall during the BBC Proms in 2017 and has been successful ever since, performing in large venues throughout England and beyond, including the Rotterdam Doelen and the Amsterdam Concertgebouw. On 21 November, Chineke!’s performance will also include Dvorak’s famous Symphony no. 9.

Before the program, an interactive discussion on Diversity & Inclusivity will be held in the main hall, starting at 19h30. Classical Music Programmer Jeroen Smits will discuss this topic with Chi-chi Nwanoku, founder of the Chineke! Orchestra, and journalist Stephan Sanders, whose book ‘From exclusive to inclusive’ will be published in November.

Free tickets!

Ten Eindhoven News readers can get free tickets to the Chineke! orchestra at the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven.The discount code is chinen, and the booking link is http://mgehv.nl/chineke. For more information about the orchestra, please click here. We would love it if you could share pictures or share your experience on our social media pages. In case, you have trouble with the booking link or code, please write to tickets@mgehv.nl or eindhovennews@gmail.com.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj