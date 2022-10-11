Waalre: housing costs are rising more slowly

In Waalre, housing costs will rise less than predicted. Earlier, the city council proposed to increase local housing costs by 10 percent. That has now been adjusted to 7.5 percent. The reason for this is that Waalre has received more money from The Hague.

Deficiencies

Earlier, the new coalition announced that an increase in housing costs was necessary to remain financially healthy and to prevent a deficit. However, the council expects the extra support from The Hague to decrease again in the near future.

Rising prices

In addition to the decrease in housing costs, the council will assist residents who are affected by the rising prices. This may mean a reduction of taxes or assistance with investments in measures to reduce energy bills.

At the beginning of November, the city council will review the budget.

Source: www.studio040

Translator: Louise