D66 and CDA want priority to be given to ‘vital professions’ in the housing market

The parties of D66 and CDA in the Eindhoven city council want so-called ‘vital professions’ – teachers, healthcare staff and police officers – to be given priority on the Eindhoven housing market.

The parties wrote this in a free motion to be submitted on Tuesday evening during the council meeting. D66 and CDA believe that the council has a responsibility to ensure that people with so-called vital professions have a place to live.

Because houses to rent or buy are scarce, the council must ensure that people in those professions are given priority on the housing market, according to the parties.

The groups call on the council to start trials in which people in those professions actually get priority on the housing market. A distinction must be made between people who have only just started working in their field and people who have been employed for some time.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Louise