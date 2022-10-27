Ruud van Nistelrooij hopes for a miracle in Europa League for today’s PSV/Arsenal match

A lot has to be done, but PSV can already qualify for the next round of the Europa League on Thursday, if the Eindhoven team achieve a better result than Bodø/Glimt. According to Ruud van Nistelrooij it would be a miracle.

Despite the 4-2 defeat in Groningen, there are positive things to see in Eindhoven. The infirmary is emptying and, from a European perspective, things are still going well. The decrease in injuries is especially nice.

One of the returning players is Noni Madueke. The attacker looked ahead to Thursday’s game against Arsenal. “I look forward to being important to the team again. Will I play tomorrow? That’s up to the coach. If it’s up to me, I’ll play ninety minutes tomorrow.” They are the same kind of words that Luuk de Jong spoke on Sunday afternoon. A basic place for these two strongholds therefore seems imminent, but Van Nistelrooij is keeping his head up. “They can play for at least 45 minutes. Tomorrow against Arsenal everyone should be able to give their best.

A stunt against Arsenal on Thursday could lead to PSV qualifying as number two in the group for the next round in the Europa League. Then Bodø/Glimt should not win against the weak FC Zurich. “That would be a miracle, normally it is decided in Bodø,” said the coach on Wednesday afternoon. “But it is known that we have the ambition to spend the winter in the Europa League.” An advantage is that Arsenal are already through in the Europa League. They may travel to Eindhoven with a B-team. “I expect a less strong line-up than last week. But in that line-up they have been very strong throughout the campaign.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez