PSV loses in Groningen after six dramatic minutes

PSV suffered a painful defeat playing FC Groningen in an away match. For a long time nothing seemed wrong, but PSV was way behind after three goals conceded in six minutes. The team from Eindhoven seemed to be catching up, but just before time Joey Pelupessy put the 4-2 final score on the scoreboard for Groningen.

For 39 minutes nothing was wrong for PSV. It controlled the game but forgot to score. FC Groningen did: three (!) times in six minutes. Anyone who thought it couldn’t get any worse than against SC Cambuur was disappointed. PSV again trailed 3-0.

The difference with a few weeks earlier in the province of Friesland was that PSV now had at least half a game left to undo the backlog. That happened just before half-time via a header by Ibrahim Sangaré. But the 3-1 halftime score remained a bizarre score.

Lots of opportunities

Everything seemed to be in order at PSV after that embarrassing defeat against SC Cambuur. Stability was the magic word, but nothing of that was reflected in the Euroborg. In a few minutes, the weak defence proved fatal for the team.

In the second half there was only one thing left to do and that was to attack. PSV did by bringing in Noni Madueke and Luuk de Jong. De Jong was close to 3-2 half an hour before the end, but his effort proved unsuccessful after some acrobatic movements. The visitors gave away a lot of space in the back. That it was still only 3-1 after three quarters of the game was actually miraculous. Seven goals wouldn’t have been surprising.

Insane final phase

It seemed remarkable that Guus Til was not substituted. The occasional striker, strong with the head, didn’t play his best game. That is why Ruud van Nistelrooij was right, because fifteen minutes before the end, the midfielder hit the target: 3-2. Ten minutes later, PSV appeared to be level, but the ball hit the post a second time.

Just after the break it was André Ramalho attempt, this was Armando Obispo’s. On the other side of the field, goalkeeper Walter Benitez miraculously kept the visitors in the game. Another minute later, it was a header from De Jong on the other side that was miraculously headed out of the goal. It showed what a great match this was.

Loser of the weekend

It just didn’t end well for PSV, which lost three crucial points. In extra time it even became 4-2 for FC Groningen, which scored via Joey Pelupessy.

In a weekend in which AZ and Feyenoord already lost points against relegation candidates and Ajax just won, PSV could have done good business. It is thanks to six very dramatic and sloppy minutes that the team are the the weekend’s big losers.

