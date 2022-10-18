No trains for three days between Eindhoven and Venlo

There will be no trains running between Eindhoven and Venlo from Sunday to Tuesday due to work on the line. Replacement buses will be available.

ProRail will be working on the lines from next Sunday up to and including 1st November. Sleepers, track gravel and rail dampers are being renewed and overhead lines are being replaced.

This will last until November 1st. Travellers between Eindhoven and Venlo will only be affected by the work from Sunday to Tuesday. Express buses will be available on those days to take travellers from A to B.

Source: Studio 040

Translator: Louise