Prehistoric Village museum to travel back in time to Roman era

The pre-Historic Village museum will be transformed into a Roman village for more than a week from next Saturday. During the autumn half term, dozens of Romans will be walking around the Eindhoven open-air museum.

The week will take visitors back to the Roman period from about 50 to 150 years AD. From patrolling soldiers to Roman civilians, different layers of society will come together.

Children’s programme

There will be special activities for children including the chance to grind their own grain, bake bread and see examples of Roman clothing. There will also be reconstructions of Roman buildings that were actually in Eindhoven at the time.

The Roman week will continue until 30th October.

Source: Studio040

Eindhoven News translator: Louise