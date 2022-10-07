Bridge over the Dommel near Stratumseind closed for week

The bridge over the Dommel, near Stratumseind, will be closed all next week due to work.

The Stratumseind is part of a major redevelopment of the city center. The square between Stratumseind and Oude Stadsgracht has already been retiled while this week’s work is being done on the second part of Stratumseind. So next week it will be the turn of the end of the busy street and the bridge towards Stratumsedijk.

The work will continue for a full week. The bridge should be accessible again for cyclists and pedestrians on October 17.

Until then, traffic will have to go via the Vestdijk, while for pedestrians the small bridge between the city hall and the Van Abbemuseum can also be an alternative route.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.