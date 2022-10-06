Asylum seekers take up residence in De Weijer sports hall

150 asylum seekers from Ter Apel took up residence in De Weijer sports hall in Mierlo on Wednesday. Employees of the Red Cross and the LEV Group, among others, have prepared the sports hall for the refugees over the past few days.

Sports hall

Last week, it was announced that Mierlo was hosting the asylum seekers. On Wednesday, the last manoeuvres were made to get everything ready. Coordinator Annemarie Jansen: “The sports hall is divided into several parts. We have the luxury of having so much space and can therefore set up different places.”

For instance, families and single women sleep together in one hall. The single men sleep together with the couples. There is also a living room, dining room, prayer room and a recreation room for the children.

Drawings

On the initiative of primary school ‘t Schrijverke, drawings were made to give the living room more atmosphere. ”In addition, we placed a local Peijnenburg cake and a card on everyone’s bed, to welcome people.”

Temporary

The emergency accommodation is for three weeks. After 26 October, the refugees will be housed elsewhere. The new location is still unknown.

Source: https://studio040.nl

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir