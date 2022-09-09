Highways not crowded despite train strike

Almost all NS trains are not running Friday morning, but that is not causing extra crowds on the highway. According to the ANWB, it is not busier than usual.

“On Friday morning it is normally quiet,” states a spokesperson for the ANWB at the ANP. “This is no different now.” It is possible that later today there will be crowds, due to the start of the weekend.

Not much rush at stations

Few people are surprised by the strike. Also at train stations in Brabant, there is not much rush. At Den Bosch station the only people standing are at the bus stops. Most travelers understand the strike but find it annoying that they can not take the train.

One of them finds it very irritating that he cannot travel by train as normal. “I also think it’s unacceptable that they are striking again,” he says, as he waits for the bus.

Travelers are adjusting

Another traveler is on his way to the Efteling. He already traveled yesterday by train to Den Bosch. Today he will take the bus for the last part to still get to the amusement park on time. “Everyone suffers from it. For me, it meant that my vacation started a day earlier.”

In Tilburg, there are also hardly any lost travelers to be spotted Friday. One man tries to buy a train ticket via a vending machine. In English, he explains that he doesn’t know about the strike. “I have to go to a doctor’s appointment. Now I have to take the bus and it is very expensive,” he says disappointed.

Avoiding Chaos

Dutch Railways staff are on strike because they want better agreements in their new collective agreement. Due to the impact of that strike, the NS decided not to run trains throughout the Netherlands. In this way, they want to prevent chaos on platforms.

