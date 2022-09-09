Course Eindhoven Marathon is announced

The course of this year’s Eindhoven Marathon is known. Within a month’s time, the runners will once again pass through the Woensel, Strijp, and Stratum districts over a distance of just over 42 kilometers.

Dagmar van Stiphout of the organization is busy with preparations. “It is nice that we can organize everything relatively easily. So far, the preparations are on track.” There are not many changes in the course. “Especially the surroundings have changed last year.”

For now, there is little to see of the marathon in the city, but not for long. “Soon, Eindhoven will be more and more dominated by the event. There will be 270 banners hanging throughout the city. Earlier, people were asked to send motivational speeches to motivate the participants. These will now be placed on the banners,” says Van Stiphout.

Last year, during the corona pandemic, there were about 18,000 participants who ran. “I expect around 25,000 participants this year. After the vacation, the whole of Eindhoven is signing up en masse.” In the coming weeks, it will become clear which top runners will participate.

The marathon is scheduled for October 8 and 9. Participants can run various distances. In addition to the full marathon, there are also the half marathon, five kilometers, and mini-marathon.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.