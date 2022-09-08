Bus transport in the region is largely at a standstill

There will be only a very limited number of buses in the Eindhoven region on Thursday. Bus drivers are on strike for better working conditions and more pay.

Many buses were not running, however, buses to and from Eindhoven Airport and some city lines were in operation. A handful of bus drivers and FNV members were also at the Eindhoven central station to draw attention to their strike.

There is a conflict about a new collective labor agreement between Connexxion, the parent company of carrier Hermes, and the trade union FNV. FNV is not satisfied with Connexxion’s wage proposal. The strike will take place in the south of the country on Thursday, and it will also take place in other parts of the country this week.

Trains

It is not the first time that public transport has been on strike; most recently NS employees previously stopped working out of dissatisfaction with the company top’s offer for a new collective labor agreement.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez