Eindhoven abolishes the cost-sharing standard

The Municipality of Eindhoven will abolish the cost-sharing standard for people between the ages of 21 and 27 from 1 September. In this way, the municipality is ahead of national legislation. The cost-sharing standard will be scrapped nationally from 1 January 2023.

This is good news for young adults who still live at home with parents who receive social assistance benefits. The cost-sharing standard meant that parents on social assistance sometimes found themselves forced to evict their child from the age of 21. This is because otherwise they would be cut on their benefits.

“We know stories that children aged 21 sometimes have to leave the parental home because parents with benefits no longer offer them shelter for fear of a lower benefit,” says Saskia Lammers, alderman for Work and Income. We prevent young people from being forced to live on their own, or even no longer having a roof over their heads. I am pleased that we can implement the widely shared wish of the city council to abolish the cost-sharing standard earlier.”

370 households

In Eindhoven there are about 370 households that have to deal with the cost-sharing standard, in total about 620 people. People in that situation will receive the amount that the municipality still owes them for September, via the Participation Contribution. Abolishing the cost-sharing standard will cost the municipality approximately EUR 475,000.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez