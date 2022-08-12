Singing along at the top of your lungs at Levenslied Eindhoven

Not one, but two days of loud singing at ‘Levenslied’ (song of life) Eindhoven.

On the 26th and 27th of August, numerous artists will bring an ode to the sentimental song. National artists like Monique Smit and the Gebroeders Ko and regional and local artists like Ferry de Lits and Django Wagner will perform on the Stadhuisplein.

Just like previous times, an enormous crowd is expected. At that time the organisation had to close the gates because of the crowds. When the maximum number of visitors has been reached, the principle is one in, one out. Visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is free again this year. Here you can find more info.

Source: Studio040