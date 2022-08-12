Stray animal shelter ROZE overcrowded with kittens

The stray shelter ROZE on Kanaaldijk in Eindhoven is overcrowded with kittens. There are now over 160 of them and all the cages are nearly full.

“On the one hand it is the time of year when cats start to have litters, but there are also stray cats and there are people who take a kitten and later bring it back because it is too much work,” says employee Kristel Meuldijk. We also notice that not enough people know about us yet.

Brand awareness

Since January of this year, the regional care for stray animals Eindhoven (Regionale Opvang Zwerfdieren, ROZE) has taken over the task from the animal protection service (Dierenbescherming). We have to increase our name recognition. In addition, the location on Kanaaldijk is not known to everyone. The shelter is also struggling with a shortage of host families. There, shy kittens can get used to the new situation before they can be adopted.

Cat weekend

There are still a few free spaces at the shelter, but Kristel fears that they will run out of space. After the summer the shelter organises an open weekend to look at cats. Then, future owners will have all the time to pick out a kitten and take it home. She expects the cages to be a lot emptier after the cat weekend.

Source: Studio040