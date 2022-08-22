Opening academic year will focus on ‘technological sovereignty’

The opening of the academic year of Eindhoven University of Technology will be dominated by the theme ‘European technological sovereignty and the Dutch contribution to it’.

According to TU/e, the changing geopolitical landscape is the reason for the theme. Recent crises – the war in Ukraine and corona – have shown Europe to be vulnerable in today’s global supply chains.

For example, there is a chip shortage that affects the tech industry. In order to become less dependent on global supply chains, and to keep Europe competitive in technology, ecosystems such as Brainport play an important role, TU/e ​​says.

Big names

The TU/e ​​has three big names that will shine their light on the theme when the academic year is officially opened on Monday 5 September.

The opening of the academic year will be attended by European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Beleig Micky Adriaanse, and ASML CEO Peter Wennink. TU/e rector Frank Baaijens will also be present.

Teaserfilm

Watch the teaserfilm for the TU/E opening of the 2022-2023 academic year here

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040