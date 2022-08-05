Here you can see how a huge tunnel is pushed under the A2

A mega job, but shown with this video in just a few minutes. Here you can see how a huge tunnel box weighing millions of kilos is pushed under the A2 at the Batadorp junction in Eindhoven.



Earlier this week, the municipality and Strukton described the precise positioning of the tunnel box as a real masterpiece. The job was preceded by more than a year of preparation together with ‘Rijkswaterstaat‘ (Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management).

Joystick

The tunnel’s components were placed under the A2 with millimetre precision using special machines controlled by a joystick. In total, some 200 men are working on the job.

Traffic pressure

The tunnel should make it easier for freight traffic to leave the large GDC industrial estate in Acht. This business park is growing rapidly. The connection between GDC and the Brainport Industries Campus and Eindhoven Airport should also be improved. The tunnel should also reduce the amount of traffic at the Batadorp junction and the Antony Fokkerweg.

Work

It will take another year before traffic can use the new subway. First the tunnel has to be finished and the roads around it constructed. Due to the work, there may be considerable traffic jams in the near future.

The municipality of Eindhoven and Paul Poels Fotografie made the images and the editing.

Source: Studio040