Park Hilaria opening weekend attracts hundred and fifty thousand visitors

The opening weekend of Park Hilaria attracted 150,000 visitors to the Eindhoven Kennedylaan.

The organization, therefore, calls the first weekend ‘busy’. Spread over ten days, the Eindhoven fair usually attracts 450,000 visitors.

This year there are again about a hundred attractions, game stalls and eateries on Kennedylaan. The prominent attractions this year are Power Surge, the Propeller and the Eclipse. After two years of absence due to the corona pandemic, Park Hilaria’s party bar is open again. Jan Biggel and Django Wagner, among others, perform here. Park Hilaria is open till Sunday 14 August.