Combinatie Jeugdzorg and GGZ must take over clients of Xtra Jeugdhulp

Combinatie Jeugdzorg’ (combination youth care) and GGZ Apanta from Veldhoven have to take over the clients of ‘Xtra Jeugdhulp’ (extra youth help), the curator of the bankrupt youth care institution has decided.

This was done in consultation with the umbrella organisations ‘Samen voor Jeugd’ (together for youth) and ‘Een 10 voor de jeugd’ (a 10 for youth) on the one hand, and the care institutions involved on the other. A total of 89 youth clients would be involved, 61 of whom are from Eindhoven.

It is not yet clear which clients will go where. It is also not yet known what the staff of ‘Xtra Jeugdhulp’ can expect. The institutions involved can only start looking into this when the ‘Nederlandse Zorg Authoriteit’ (dutch care authority) gives permission for the transfer of clients and staff.

Bankrupt

‘Jeugdhulp Xtra’ filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of July. The youth care institution is located in Geldrop and was active in youth care in a large number of municipalities in Zuidoost (southeast) Brabant.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob