Hit The City announces first artists

Music festival Hit The City has announced the first names of its lineup for 2022.

Hit The City was once known as DDW Music Festival and was created to keep the evenings around the DDW buzzing. This year the festival will take place from 21 October to 23 October during the first weekend of the Dutch Design Week.

The Effenaar and booking agency Friendly Fire have announced the first names. Death metal band Death Wish will put together its own evening at Dynamo where, apart from the band itself, other bands from the scene will also be invited.

In addition, electro formation Prins S. and De Geit and hip hop acts Ares and Jiri11 will make their appearance.

In the coming period another fifty artists will be announced.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob