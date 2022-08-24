Animal shelter received 100 kittens and organises introduction day

ROZE foundation, which deals with the shelter of stray animals in the Eindhoven region, is organising an opportunity for animal lovers on Saturday to get acquainted with the kittens in the shelter.

The introductory day is not organised for no reason, the animal shelter lets us know. “In just a few months, our new animal shelter has filled up with animals, including a lot of cats and kittens”, administrator Alma van Dorenmalen tells us. “Every single one of them deserves a good home”.

There are almost a hundred kittens involved that need a new home. “In any case, it is not good for an animal to stay in a shelter for a long time”, Van Dorenmalen says. “As a result, they fall short of optimal socialization and it’s also a stressful situation for many. We want to give the animals a quick, good new start, which will promote their overall well-being and health”.

Sign up

Those wishing to drop by on the afternoon of 27 August must register on the Stichting Roze website. To ensure it doesn’t get too crowded for the animals, only two visitors are allowed per household.

For more information: Regionale Opvang Zwerfdieren Eindhoven (animal shelter)

Source: Studio040

Translated by Bob