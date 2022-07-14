VDL Groep expands – acquires GL Plastics

With a vision of enhancing and expanding their automated injection-moulding expertise, VDL Groep, an international industrial and manufacturing company, acquires GL Plastics. GL Plastics was founded by Gerard van der Leegte, brother of former VDL Groep CEO Wim van der Leegte. The company specialises in high-quality injection moulding and mainly serves customers in the automotive, medical and climate control industries.

GL Plastics outshines in metal-plastic combination expertise, and exhibited an annual turnover of around 15 million euros in 2021. The financial acquisition amount by VDL Groep has not been disclosed to the public.

Director of GL Plastics, Bert van der Velden, says that the acquisition offers the company the necessary opportunities to grow. “The acquisition enables us to serve our international customers even better and to further expand together. Due to our focus on high-quality and automated injection moulding, the acquisition also offers us new opportunities with VDL customers as well,” says Van der Velden.

Metal and plastic

“GL Plastics is strong in metal-plastic combinations. We want to develop further in this area; the metal expertise at VDL Groep will certainly help us with this,” continues Van der Velden. “For our employees, this acquisition means that our continuity and future prospects as part of the VDL family are strengthened.”

Previous takeover

In 2015, VDL acquired GL Precision, which together with GL Plastics was part of the GL Group. GL Precision specialises in making complex, precision mechanical parts for, among others, the semiconductor and the aerospace industry.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez