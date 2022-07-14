Eindhoven’s Felipe the next ‘Max Verstappen’

Eleven year old Felipe Reijs from Eindhoven, is the next karting talent. He started racing only a year ago and last weekend managed to take fourth place in his age group at the European Championship.

The first time he went karting was on vacation. “It was the best day of my life,” Felipe says. Once he returned home, he continued to race and began entering competitions. “I never really wanted to start this,” his father says. “It’s such a hassle and takes a lot of time, but he enjoyed it so much.”

Training

Since then, the boy has been training excessively. With the high speeds and tight turns, it’s necessary for him to be in great shape. For Felipe, it’s worth it as his goal is to become world champion and move on to formula racing, just like Max Verstappen. The famous driver, who started his racing career through karting, made the sport popular in the Netherlands. “All the boys want to be Max Verstappen”, says his trainer Jules de Bock. “But with a lot of training I think Felipe can go far.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez