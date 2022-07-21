No more primary education for Ukrainians at the Broodberglaan

This summer marks the end of primary education provided at the improvised school for Ukrainian refugees located on Broodberglaan, Woensel. According to the city council, the number of students attending are much lower than anticipated.

For the location on the Broodberglaan in Woensel, the arrival of about 400 Ukrainian children was taken into account. That number was far from being reached, as by the end of the school year only 78 Ukrainian children were taking advantage of the education.

It was difficult to properly estimate the amount of refugees who needed primary education in advance, the college reports.

1 or 2 additional students

Ukrainian primary school students must therefore be registered in regular schools in their own zip code area, and can start there with the new school year. Parents have also been informed about this. The college expects that this means that 1 or 2 students will be added per primary school.

The only exception is in Gestel, where 15 to 20 students live in a farther location. There a separate language class will be provided as well.

Secondary education

With the departure of the primary school students, the building on the Broodberglaan will not be empty, as there is also secondary education available. The 120 students who will continue with secondary education will be able to do so at the Broodberglaan.

Opening

The education location on Broodberglaan was opened in April this year to allow the influx of Ukrainian children to go to school. In a short time, forty teachers were called up, many of them women who fled Ukraine themselves. Because digital teaching methods were also available, the school was able to make an energetic start.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez