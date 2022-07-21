FC Eindhoven to start over, remain optimistic about the coming season

Coming third in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie (Keuken Championship Division), FC Eindhoven was the surprise of last season. But unfortunately, this win resulted in the loss of many basic players. As a result trainer Rob Penders must start over, but also sees benefits from the successful year.

“We’re a little more attractive.”

The club on the Aalsterweg would like to repeat last season’s achievement this season, but how realistic is that? FC Eindhoven lost about six basic players and so the question is what can be expected from the people of Eindhoven.

“We must continue to show ambition,” says Rob Penders after their derby loss against PSV. “We should not panic after a 5-0 loss against PSV. I am confident that we will be ready for the competition in a few weeks. We want to compete again for the play-off spots.” How different their current position is now, as compared to last year where they came in 15th place. And Penders plans to do even better, which shows how well the club has done this past season. “We are a bit more attractive as a club. This is also the reason why Naoufal Bannis, for example, chose us.” The striker comes over from Feyenoord for a year despite having several options to choose from.

“I see enough good things. I considered my options, but FC Eindhoven gave me the most confidence. It is certainly not a step backwards after NAC last season. I’m going to play everything here and I know we can make the play-offs,” said the attacker.

Still, trainer Penders admits that there is still a lot of work to be done. “We have to start over. We are still missing a lot of players and a lot of new players have come. A lot is still undetermined, but I see plenty of good things.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez