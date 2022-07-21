Book market proceeds for extracurricular activities for underprivileged children

This Saturday book lovers can indulge themselves at the Parklaan in Eindhoven, where a “French-themed” book market will take place. The proceeds of the market are intended to be given to the Leergeld Eindhoven foundation. This organisation ensures that children from poor families can participate in extracurricular activities.

Participation in such activities is very important for self-esteem, according to organizer Academisch Genootschap Eindhoven. Moreover, it helps improve the knowledge and skills of the participating children.

Book Fair

Various types of books are sold in the book market, such as fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, historical and philosophical works. All kinds of activities with a French theme will take place around the market as well.

In addition to the book market, there is a jeu de boules court, harpist Jopie Jonkers will play French songs and Alliance Française will present information about France and the French language. Cycling enthusiasts will also be able to watch the Tour de France on a large screen.

The book market starts at 2:00 PM on Parklaan 93 in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez