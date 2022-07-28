Eindhoven wishes to introduce fast-closing shop doors ‘naturally’

Shops in the centre of Eindhoven will be expected to comply with a change in the energy measures by keeping their doors closed during opening hours in order to save energy.

The Municipality of Eindhoven has no legal ground to order shop owners to close their doors during opening hours. The municipality does have another way of ensuring more closed doors in the City Centre. Quick-closing shop doors are one of them. But retailers can install those doors at a ‘natural’ moment. That means, at a time that is convenient for them. For example, during a renovation or when the current doors need to be replaced.

Closed doors

The answers came after the Partij voor de Dieren(Pvd) raised questions about the possibility of encouraging entrepreneurs in the city to keep their shop doors closed during the day . This would save a lot of energy – in the summer on the air conditioning and in the winter on the heating.

Entrepreneurs at the time said they saw little benefit in the idea, but now seem to have to given-in in the long term.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Muktha Kartik Iyer