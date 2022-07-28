Calling all ‘green fingers’ to the Groenexpo Bloem & Tuin

People with green fingers can indulge themselves at the Gulbergen estate in Nuenen until the end of the week. The ‘Groenexpo Bloem & Tuin’ will be held there for the 28th time. There are about 80 stalls scattered around the site with colourful flowers, mermaids and other garden accessories.

A visitor says : “I get my ideas here, but I just buy in the store. Saves a lot of lugging.” Better put on your walking shoes if you want to see all the latest gardening gadgets. If you want to see all the stalls, you have to walk almost two kilometers. “It really is a day out for people,” says co-organiser Arvid Schellens. “Visitors come from far and wide to visit the market. Mainly people from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, but also from other countries.”

Competition with Keukenhof?

Will tourists from now on be eager to see this expo instead of Keukenhof? “Well, I’ve never been to Keukenhof, but it’s true that a lot of people come here – young and old,” said the co-organiser.

The Groenexpo Tuin & Bloem can be visited until Sunday. The organization expects to welcome about 40,000 visitors

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Muktha Kartik Iyer