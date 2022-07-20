Construction of 735 student housing units at TU/e starts in November

Woonbedrijf will start building 735 student houses on the campus of the Eindhoven TU/e in November. The corporation announced this on Tuesday.

The project consists of two residential towers and a student village. Both towers are about fifty metres high and have sixteen floors. Between the towers there will be a village with 86 houses, divided over five streets. Students will live together in these houses. The village will also have space for greenery and meeting places.

First homes

The houses will be built by Heijmans on the site where the Pavilion used to be, the TU/e’s first building, dating from 1956. The construction will take one and a half years. The first dwellings should be ready in the summer of 2024.

Shortage

The city has a great shortage of affordable housing, also for students. Earlier, the TU/e announced that international students had better not come to the university if they cannot find a room.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob