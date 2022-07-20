Province agrees to huge loan Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport will receive a loan from the province of Noord Brabant for the improvement of the terminal. The provincial states have agreed to this.

The Brabant coalition parties VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy), GroenLinks (green left party), CDA (christian democrats), PvdA (labour party), and D66 (democrats) voted in favor of the plan. Nine opposition parties did not.

The loan of €55,000,000 is a major part of the financing of the new airport terminal. Eindhoven Airport wants to get a total investment program of about €170,000,000 together.

To achieve this, the terminal must be expanded and renovated. The number of flight movements at the airport will remain the same, but the current terminal is already too small for the number of passengers passing through.

Added value

The most important pillar underpinning the expansion – the loan from the province – is now in place. The Province of Noord Brabant considers Eindhoven Airport to have a significant added value in the accessibility of the province and the attractiveness of the region.

These market parties were willing to guarantee a flexible loan of €75,000,000. The remaining €40,000,000 will be put in by the airport itself.

Source: Studio040

