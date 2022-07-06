Electric vans Connexxion take children to school

In the next five years, Connexxion transport company will be providing electrical transport for pupils from Eindhoven and Waalre. This concerns 800 children in special education or with a disability who cannot go to school themselves.

This was agreed between the transport company and the two municipalities. For this purpose 100 cabs will be used, all of which are electric.

In addition to sustainable transport, the Municipality of Eindhoven wants to give people with a distance to the labour market a chance through the new cooperation. This way, people over 55 and people with limited education can get a job as a driver. Making pupil transport possible is a legal task of a municipality.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to this important transport in this region. This means continuity for our people and expansion of work. Here we will quickly and together recruit new colleagues”, Lucien Brouwers, director Connexxion Taxi Services, says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob