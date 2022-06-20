Super fast internet! City-wide fibre optic network in Eindhoven

Of the five largest cities in the Netherlands, Eindhoven leads the way in achieving a completely fibre-optic network. The other large cities in Brabant are also closing heels.

The last neighbourhoods are now equipped with fibre optics. The consortium T-Mobile, Primevest Capital Partners and VolkerWessels Telecom have been busy for the past two years realising the last connections in the city centre, Strijp and Gestel. With this, Eindhoven residents can now use super-fast internet in all five city districts. However, parts of a few business parks could still be lagging behind.

Many kilometres

More than three million meters of fibre optic cable and 300 kilometres of pipe have been laid in recent years in the city centre, Strijp and Gestel. The trenches dug run hundreds of kilometres.

Huge operation

So it’s a huge operation. “A fast digital network is essential for residents and our economy. Online shopping, working from home or online care has increased during the lockdowns. And it will increase further,” explains alderman Stijn Steenbakkers. “The winning cities of the future are the cities with the best internet infrastructure”, adds Heimen Visser of Primevest Capital Partners.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

Source: Studio040