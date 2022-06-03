Over 16.2 million euros raised at 15th edition of Alpe d’HuZes

Thousands of participants made their long journey on Thursday: climbing the Alpe d’Huez as often as possible to raise money for cancer research and the fight against cancer. Among them are 1239 Brabanders who climbed the mountain. A total of over €16.2 million was raised. That’s €4 million more than the last edition in 2019.

A deceased mother, a sick father, fighting cancer: every participant started the fourteen-kilometer ride with their own story. The road has 21 hairpin bends and symbolizes the difficult road that cancer patients go through. By climbing the mountain, the idea is that you feel what it is like to break down, but still, keep going every time.

During this 15th edition, a total of 4720 participants will climb the mountain in France, walking, running, or cycling. A quarter of them is from Brabant.

€183 million raised previously

Participants raise money for cancer research and the fight against cancer. Previous editions have raised a total of €183.6 million. No less than 302 cancer research projects have been funded.

“It was wonderful to keep Alpe d’HuZes truly in France again,” said Erik Jutstra, chairman of Stichting Alpe d’HuZes. “The experience was possibly even greater as a result. I am also very happy with the result achieved,” said Jutstra.

