Two seriously injured in head-on collision in Helmond

On Friday morning, two cars collided head-on on the Wolfsputter Baan (N279) in Helmond. The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were seriously injured. A trauma helicopter was called in to bring the trauma doctor to the accident scene.

The fire department freed both drivers from the car. The victims were rushed to the hospital by ambulance. The accident happened on a gentle curve in the road.

Presumably one of the two cars ended up on the wrong side of the road. The road is believed to be closed for hours for the investigation.

Source: omroepbrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.