Eindhoven offers a glimpse of the future south side of ‘Knoop XL’

Before the first pillar has been driven into the ground, the plans for ‘Knoop XL’ – the enormous building project around Eindhoven railway station – have already been widely publicised. Whoever wants to know what it will look like can now feast their eyes on images of the future.

And there are not just a few images. From various spots south of the station, those who are curious can take a 360-degree look around.

For example, fans of the preview can look from the new station square between the residential towers of District E on 18 Septemberplein. And the Gender, which is to flow above ground again, can also be seen in all its glory.

In addition, there are plenty of plants that will make the city look a lot greener than it is now.

2026

Other things that catch the eye: the ‘Eindhoven tiles’ that cover the city ground. Also the bicycle parking opposite the station – a hot topic for entrepreneurs of the catering establishments around the railway station who are afraid of losing their terraces – is widely publicised. Work south of the station is expected to start in 2026.

The entire presentation of the renewed station environment can be seen here.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob