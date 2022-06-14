More temporary housing units for students at Berenkuil

The Woonbedrijf housing association has announced to build about eighty extra student residences at the Berenkuil in Eindhoven.

A few years ago, 300 temporary housing units for international students were already built on the side of the Insulindelaan near the large traffic roundabout, and now 78 are added. Preparations for construction can start after the summer; at the end of this year, the prefab homes will be installed by the company Daiwu House Modular Europe.

Shortage

According to a spokesperson for Woonbedrijf, the shortage of housing among students should be further tackled. The city is growing, and the number of students is also increasing. The corporation wants to respond to that.

Temporary housing

Temporary housing will be placed in more places in the city. For example, there are plans in Eindhoven-North. It is one of the ways to do something about the housing shortage in the city.

Source: Studio040

Translated: Yawar Abbas