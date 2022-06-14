Dutch Technology Week to commence from Wednesday

The Dutch Technology Festival commences tomorrow at the Klokgebouw. The event is a week-long, with activities to enthuse young people in the technology domain. Besides this, there are also plenty of networking sessions between companies and institutions.

‘Night of the Nerds’

In the coming week, children and young people can take a look at all kinds of tech companies in the region. In addition, they can experiment and get started with technical assignments. At the ‘night of the nerds’, children will be able to learn to program music, test new games or build their own racing car.

Brainport

Speakers from Brainport Development and ASML will be present at the kick-off. They will discuss the importance of technology promotion, also in order to be able to attract enough professionals and engineers. This is of great importance for the high-tech region of Eindhoven.



In recent years, the event has been put on hold due to the corona pandemic. The week attracted more than 40,000 visitors in 2019. According to the organization, the festival has become the platform for technology promotion.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha