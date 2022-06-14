Female ‘techies’ finally back together

Dozens of women took to stage at the Fe+male Tech Heroes event on Tuesday. It is the third time that the event, which aims to ensure greater equality between men and women in the tech world, has taken place.

Founder’s notes

Angela Maas is one of those leading keynote speakers at the conference. “Angela Maas has been fighting for women’s hearts all her life. She was one of the first in Europe to study how heart disease presents in women differently than in men,” says Ingelou Stol, founder of Fe+male Tech Heroes.

Tech talks

Nazanin Shafiee is a technology enthusiast and a storyteller. As Business Development Manager SMART Photonics she has vast experience in product commercialisation. She has also worked on the technology used in healthcare, the automotive industry and aerospace. In addition, there were speakers from Philips and Dell. As part of this conference, workshops have been organised by ASML, HighTechXL and NXP.

Atmosphere

“The atmosphere at these events is always so special,” says Stol. “We all have the same goal: more women and diversity in the tech sector. And you feel the vibe! During the conference, there is again plenty of room to inspire each other, to share knowledge and to network.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha