Construction of new residential tower block Vestdijk: ‘We hope to start next year’

By
Bob
-
Residential tower Vestdijk
Photo credit: Stein/ Studio040

It is now a bare parking lot, on the corner of Vestdijk and Raiffeisenstraat. In a few years’ time, a new residential tower of 70 metres in height will be built here, offering space for 180 dwellings.

The homes are mainly owner-occupied. About one third of the dwellings will be social housing.

Real estate developer Stein has concluded an agreement with the Municipality of Eindhoven about the construction. The design is also ready. The plan will be adjusted if there are specific wishes from residents in the neighbourhood. Among other things, light and traffic safety will be taken into account.

Once the permits are in place, Stein hopes to begin construction next year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Your advertisement here.

LATEST Business

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here