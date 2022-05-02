CDA and DGG to supply two alderpersons, DPM one

Democratic Grouping Geldrop (DGG) and CDA will supply two alderpersons in the ‘new’ coalition of Geldrop-Mierlo. Village party Mierlo is represented by one alderperson. That is what DGG party chairman Frans Stravers says.

The political parties have been finalising the portfolio allocation. In addition, the candidate alderpersons have been selected. The integrity investigations were started this week in consultation with the mayor.

The candidate alderpersons will probably be announced at the end of next week. The candidates must first inform their employers and their own family and friends.

source: Studio040

translated by|Vesna