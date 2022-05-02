Brainport selected for European climate mission

Eindhoven and Helmond will receive European support to become climate neutral faster. They have been chosen as twin cities to participate in the European mission Climate Neutral and Smart Cities. In this mission, one hundred selected cities are drawing up a climate action plan. The aim is to make Europe climate neutral by 2050.

The boards of both cities are pleased with the support from Europe, says the municipality of Eindhoven. The joint participation is a deliberate choice, says a spokesperson. “As a city you cannot do this job alone. We are building on our cooperation within the Brainport region.” In order to achieve climate neutrality, Eindhoven and Helmond are focusing on greening, innovation and changing the behavior of residents and the market. To this end, the duo will work out a climate action plan with Europe.

This so-called ‘Climate City Contract’ is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. In drawing up and developing the plan, the duo city will also consult with residents, businesses, educational and knowledge institutions and municipal councils.

Six Dutch cities

A total of 377 European cities submitted a proposal. Of the hundred selected cities, six are from the Netherlands: Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven/Helmond, Groningen, Rotterdam and Utrecht. The cities are supported in the development of the Climate Action Plans by the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations. The cities will also receive support from the EU to act as a place of experimentation and innovation.

Source : studio040

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan