15 people arrested for drunk driving at the airport 

Arrests have been carried out by the military police at the airport in Eindhoven. People were checked and found to be driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In addition to the arrests, weapons and license plates have also been seized.

The arrests were carried out as part of the ‘trivium action’, where the military police work together with both the Dutch and German police and customs forces. This is to tackle cross-border crime.

Outstanding fines worth about 1,500 euros have been collected. Furthermore, a person with an outstanding prison sentence has been detained. Last week, three cars were seized and people with false driving licenses were arrested.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha