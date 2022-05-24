Holiday park Beekse Bergen renamed to Lake Resort

Less than a year ago, the central building of the Beekse Bergen holiday park burned down. Now there is a completely new building with a swimming pool, restaurant, supermarket, and snack bar. The building will be opened on Thursday 2 June and the holiday park will be renamed ‘Lake Resort’.

“It has become more luxurious,” says spokesperson Linda Engels of the Beekse Bergen. “In recent months, new ‘cabins’ or houses and safari tents have been installed.”

The entire former holiday park on the lake has had a makeover. “Sanitary buildings have been tackled and holiday homes have been refurbished. The intention is to raise the entire park to a higher level,” explains Engels. “Actually, everything has become better than it was, hence the name change to Lake Resort. That sounds more luxurious, and we already had our high standard Safari Resort.”

The new building cannot be seen from the main entrance of the Safari Park. “You first have to drive a little further to the back of the lake. That’s also where the burned-out building was located.”

The central building and the Lake Resort were built in the style of Ewe, an African tribe. This is reflected in the colour choices, architectural style, patterns and use of materials. The new building has been given the name Ganvie Village. Ganvie is an important place for this tribe in Benin, a country in West Africa. All the houses here are on stilts by the lake.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Yawar Abbas