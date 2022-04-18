PSV players festively welcomed at Philips Stadium after cup win

Thousands of PSV supporters have cheered on the first team in the Philips Stadium after the cup win in De Kuip on Sunday evening. The players were honoured and sung to by fans.

In a thrilling final against Ajax, PSV won the KNVB Cup. After the homage at De Kuip, the players’ bus drove towards Eindhoven. There, the players were honoured one more time by their own legion.

Every prize matters

Many PSV fans said they were happy with the title, even though the prize is valued less than the national championship or a European trophy.

“Every prize is a prize. This is certainly a nice one, after such a great match, and especially sweet to beat Ajax”, says one of the fans in the Philips Stadium. The cup is therefore certainly not a consolation prize for the supporters. “And this is not all. The national title is not out of sight yet either, with five games to go”, says another supporter optimistically.

Players cannot party long

For the players, the party cannot last long. Next weekend, Cambuur awaits again in the league. With five games to go, PSV still has a small chance of winning the national title, although Ajax have a much better chance of winning it with a four point lead.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan