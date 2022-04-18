Construction of residential towers on old Campina site starts this summer

On the former Campina site near the Eindhovensch Kanaal, the construction of two residential towers will start this summer. The demolition work for these towers has been completed. The towers will contain over 280 rental homes.

New urban district

On the site, which was once home to a large dairy factory, a new urban district called De Caai will be built. There will be space for a total of 700 homes, with catering establishments, workshops, offices and lots of greenery. Project developer BPD and the municipality also want to attract innovative entrepreneurs active in the fields of food and health to De Caai.

Industrial past

The redevelopment will leave the old contours visible and preserve several buildings that are reminiscent of Campina’s industrial past. “It is a special challenge to be able to realise the first two residential towers around the monuments that remain,” says Sander van Doorn of contractor Huybregts Relou.

The first homes are due to be completed next year (2023). The Campina factory closed its doors in 2015 after 54 years. At the time, it employed over 140 people. After the closure, old items from the plant were auctioned off.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan