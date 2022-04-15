One billion euro investment to power PhotonDelta

PhotonDelta, the photonics hub on the High Tech Campus, has bagged a whopping 1.1 billion in both public and private investment for the development of the photonics sector in the Netherlands. With the money, the Brainport region and the Netherlands should improve their position as the world leader in integrated photonics.

Jorn Smeets of PhotonDelta expresses his enthusiasm. “This puts Eindhoven even better on the map in the field of advanced chip technology. It not only creates jobs but also start-ups and companies.”

‘We are ahead of the rest of the Netherlands.’

1.1 billion is being pumped into the photonics ecosystem. The investment includes €470 million in funding obtained through the National Growth Fund (Nationaal Groeifonds), while the rest is co-invested by various partners and stakeholders. It is part of the Dutch Government’s national plan to become a world leader in integrated photonics. By 2030, PhotonDelta aims to have created an ecosystem with hundreds of companies serving customers worldwide and a wafer production capacity of 100,000+ per year.

Ewit Roos, CEO of PhotonDelta, emphasises: “This investment is a game-changer. It will make the Netherlands the home of the next generation of semiconductors which will have a profound impact on the whole European tech industry.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

Source: PhotonDelta and Studio040