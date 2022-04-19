Tax office in Eindhoven cleared after discovery of suspicious package

The office of the Tax Authorities on Karel de Grotelaan in Eindhoven was briefly evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious package was found in the mailroom.

The evacuation started around a quarter to twelve. More than a hundred employees had to leave the building and wait outside. The package was examined by specialists from the fire service and the police and then removed from the building. At around a quarter past one, everyone was allowed back into the building. “It was nothing at all,” said the police spokesperson briefly.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Yawar Abbas