Marijn best MBO fashion student: ‘Really very special’

Marijn van den Elsen, third-year student at Summa College in Eindhoven, may call herself the best MBO (secondary vocational education) student in the Netherlands in her field. She won gold during Skills Heroes, a competition in which more than a thousand MBO students participate.

The student coming from Limburg is beaming from ear to ear. She had not expected first place. “I am super happy! I thought it was already an honour that I was entered by the school, but I had not taken a gold medal into account. The other participants were also super good”.

Passion

Marijn explains why she enjoys doing it so much. “I find it so beautiful to sew and to make things. Much more fun than designing. Especially if the end result looks good, that’s always nice”.

Future

She is now in her third year at Summa College in Eindhoven. What she wants to do after that? “I would like to continue my studies. So another step up within this field. After that, I might want to work in the world of haute couture or theatre, as a costumer”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob