Only one in three Ukrainians in reception has been vaccinated

Only one in three Ukrainians is said to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Why the vaccination rate is so low, is not certain.

“The fact that vaccinations in Ukraine were not free of charge may play a role”, GGD Brabant Zuidoost says. Whether ideas about conspiracy theories or other considerations play a role in the decision not to be vaccinated is not clear.

There does seem to be little enthusiasm among the refugees to be vaccinated in the Netherlands, where the vaccines are free. The GGD (municipal health service) reports that it does not receive many requests from refugees who still want to be vaccinated.

‘No medical help’

The GGD also states that the consequences of the vaccination are manageable in the reception centres. “There are still basic measures in place and staff who want do wear a mouth mask. We test regularly and in case of a positive test people go into quarantine”.

“As yet, none of the positively tested refugees have required medical attention,” the GGD said.

