First million euros in donations for Philharmonie Zuidnederland

The Philharmonie Zuidnederland Symphony Orchestra has collected its first million euros in donations through its own fund. A large part of the amount came from a single donor from Noord Brabant.

The large total amount came about through several donations from him in the past four years, together with his legacy after his death.

In recent years, many visitors have come forward with the intention of donating to the orchestra, says relationship manager Maud Douwes. “It also happens that people leave a sum of money in their estate. The amounts vary, but every gift is of great value to us”, she says.

So too now, Douwes says. “He was looking for several music and cultural causes to include in his legacy, so we also received a sum. He was already a major donor and was also regularly invited by us”, Douwes says.

For future generations

Director Stefan Rosu is delighted with the donations and legacies. “Because we can preserve the classical and symphonic tradition in the south of the Netherlands and continue it for future generations”.

Rosu sees art and culture as the ‘foundation of a healthy society’. “We fulfil a major role in this. The resources that come into the fund help to strengthen the quality of the orchestra’s activities”.

The Philharmonie Zuid Nederland Fonds (fund)

The Philharmonie Zuidnederland makes classical music in the southern Netherlands and seeks to connect with all inhabitants of Noord Brabant, Limburg and Zeeland. Since 2017, the orchestra has its own fund: the Philharmonie Zuidnederland Fonds. This makes it possible to generate an independent source of income so that the orchestra can continue to build connections with the region, education and innovation, the orchestra says. The Philharmonie Zuidnederland has offices in both Maastricht and Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob